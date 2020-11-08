OWOSSO — Following is a list of programs and activities for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Nov. 8 provided by the Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St.
The number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso Center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The number is (989) 288-4122. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Morrice Senior Center is at 101 W. Mason St. The number is (517) 625-4270. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. Lunch is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make lunch reservations with the center by 4:30 p.m. the day before. Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3 for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Public transportation within Shiawassee County is free for all seniors 60 years and older Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule a ride, call SATA at (989) 729-2687.
For more information about the home-delivered meals program; minor home modifications, or personal care services, contact the Owosso center.
Items to Note
All Centers:
Owosso Center: Art to-go bags will be available to pick up. Please call 989-723-8875 to schedule a pick-up time.
Lunch Menus
Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday – Chicken pot pie w/stewed veggies, green beans, fruit, biscuit
Tuesday – Ham & cheese sandwich, tomato soup, green beans, fruit, crackers
Wednesday – Spaghetti w/meat sauce, Italian beans, fruit, garlic toast
Thursday – Baked pork chops, mashed potatoes w/gravy, stuffing, cauliflower, applesauce
Friday – Pulled pork sandwich, cali blend veggies, mac & cheese, orange fluff, fruit
Durand & Morrice Centers
Monday – Lasagna, French green beans, fruit, garlic toast
Tuesday – Reuben bake w/corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese, baked beans, fruit
Wednesday – Cheesy potato soup w/ham, half ham sandwich w/lettuce & tomato, crackers, fruit
Thursday – Chicken strips, tater tots, corn, fruit, bread & butter
Friday – Beef tips w/gravy over egg noodles, peas, fruit, wheat roll
