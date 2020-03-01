MT. PLEASANT — Jordan Waters, of Owosso, received his bachelor’s degree in integrative public relations with a minor in sports management from Central Michigan University in August 2019.
Waters is currently pursuing his master’s degree in sports administration at CMU. Waters was recently hired as the membership coordinator for the Chippewa Athletic Fund department.
He is the son of Scottie Waters and Susan Weaver and is a 2015 Owosso High School graduate.
