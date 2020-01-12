OWOSSO — Following is a list of programs and activities for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Dec. 12 provided by the Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St.
The number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso Center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The number is (989) 288-4122. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Morrice Senior Center is at 101 W. Mason St. The number is (517) 625-4270. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. Lunch is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make lunch reservations with the center by 4:30 p.m. the day before. Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3 for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Public transportation within Shiawassee County is free for all seniors 60 years and older Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule a ride, call SATA at (989) 729-2687.
For more information about the home-delivered meals program; minor home modifications, or personal care services, contact the Owosso center.
Items to Note
Owosso Center: Free Hearing Checks on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon
Morrice Center: Bake sale at Carl’s Market in Perry on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Calendar of Events
Owosso Center
Monday – Produce drop by Greater Lansing Food Bank at 9 a.m.; exercise at 10 a.m.; euchre at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Bridge at 1 p.m.
Wednesday – Exercise at 10 a.m.; SCOA Board meeting at 2 p.m.
Thursday – Silver sneakers stability slass at 1 p.m.
Friday – Exercise at 10 a.m.; free hearing checks from 10 a.m. to noon; Bingo at 12:30 p.m.
Durand Center
Monday – Nutrition Bingo at 12:40 p.m.; 5 Crowns after Bingo;
Tuesday – MMAP by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; free quilting class at 12:30 p.m.; Low impact exercise class at 1 p.m.
Wednesday – Euchre at 12:30 pm
Thursday – MMAP by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Bingo at 12:40 p.m.; 5 Crowns after Bingo
Friday – Low impact exercise at 10:30 a.m.; love it again beading at 12:30 p.m.
Morrice Center
Monday – Noon lunch & Bingo; caregivers support group at noon; euchre at 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Exercise class at 9:30 a.m.; Pedro at 12:00 p.m.
Wednesday – Wii bowling at 11 a.m.; noon lunch
Thursday – Exercise Class at 9:30am; Euchre at 1:30pm
Friday – Noon lunch
Lunch Menus
Lunch is always served at noon. Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday – Chicken rice casserole, broccoli, fruit, roll
Tuesday – Baked cod, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, fruit, roll, lemon pudding
Wednesday – Meatloaf, baked potato, broccoli, fruit, roll
Thursday – Goulash with beef, capri blend veggies, fruit, bread and butter
Friday – Cabbage roll, mashed potatoes, beets, fruit, roll
Durand & Morrice Centers
Monday – Breaded baked fish, coleslaw, cheesy potatoes, wheat roll, fruit, lemon pudding
Tuesday – Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian beans, fruit, garlic bread
Wednesday – Meatloaf, green bean casserole, sweet potato, fruit, roll
Thursday – Chicken alfredo over fettucine, broccoli, fruit, breadstick
Friday – Cheesy potato soup w/ham, half ham sandwich with lettuce and tomato, fruit, crackers
