OWOSSO — The planned reunion for July 19 at Bentley Park has been canceled for the descendants of W. J. Hall due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event now will take place in July 2021. For more information, contact Shelia Steinke at (989) 723-2226 or rsplusss@chartermi.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.