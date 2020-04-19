A scholarship for a financially disadvantaged out-of-state student enrolled in Purdue University’s engineering technology teacher education program has been named in honor of Mabel A. (Tribfelner) Sutliff, a former resident of Chapin Township.
The scholarship was made possible by the establishment of a $25,000 endowment fund that since has increased to $100,000.
The scholarship was established by and between alumnus Dr. Ronald I. Sutliff, and Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Sutliff graduated from Central Michigan State Normal School, now Central Michigan University, in the late 1930s. Normal schools were created in the U.S. with a mission of providing teacher training and since have evolved into comprehensive universities. She proceeded to teach in one-room rural schools in the central Michigan area for many years. Her longest tenure was at Fox School in Chapin Township.
Teaching alone in a one-room school that accommodated grades kindergarten through eighth was an arduous task, but she found the time and energy despite being a mother and a dairy farmer’s wife, a press release notes.
Her demonstrated work ethic, love of teaching and compassion for people greatly influenced her grandson, a retired applied engineering and technology university professor, to want to pursue a career in teaching.
