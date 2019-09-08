Descendants of the late Mable (Allen) and August Fredrick of Vernon attended the 87th Fredrick-Allen reunion Aug. 25 at Bates-Scout Park in Laingsburg.
Shirley (Allen) Marriage of Ovid gave the invocation before the potluck dinner.
The oldest family member present was Pat Fredrick, 89, of Durand. The youngest was Karizma McIver-Helias, 11, of Durand.
Traveling the farthest was Terri (Fredrick) Randall of Punta Gorda, Florida.
The late Russell Fredrick of Owosso had the most family members present with eight.
Wearing the lucky name tag was Rick Fredrick of Howell.
Prizes were also awarded for six to 52 consecutive years of attendance.
