OWOSSO — The Owosso brush pickup program begins March 25 and will continue on the last Wednesday of each month through Oct. 30.
Residents do not need to call to register for pickup. Placing brush curbside should not occur earlier than the Sunday evening prior to the monthly pickup date.
Residents are urged to use the city leaf/brush dropoff site located on Aiken Road (just south of Industrial Drive) starting April 4 and every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the end of the season.
This service is for city residents only. Proof of city residency must be presented.
On March 25, DPW crews will cover the entire city, moving along as brush volumes permit, and record each street as it is completed. No return trips will be permitted once DPW crews have completed brush pickup on a street.
