BIG RAPIDS — More than 1,700 students completed the requirements for certificates, associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at Ferris State University and Kendall College of Art and Design during the semester that ended in May 2021.

The following area students received degrees from Ferris State University in May 2021:

Elsie: Alex Hankerd

New Lothrop: Patrick Fuller

Ovid: Michael Beno

Owosso: Annie Opphile, Benjamin Opphile, Randee Poirier, Benjamin Price

Perry: Torin Boggs

