BIG RAPIDS — More than 1,700 students completed the requirements for certificates, associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at Ferris State University and Kendall College of Art and Design during the semester that ended in May 2021.
The following area students received degrees from Ferris State University in May 2021:
Elsie: Alex Hankerd
New Lothrop: Patrick Fuller
Ovid: Michael Beno
Owosso: Annie Opphile, Benjamin Opphile, Randee Poirier, Benjamin Price
Perry: Torin Boggs
