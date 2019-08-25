BRADY TWP. — Hundreds of antique tractors and engines descended upon the Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association (MMOGTA) showgrounds Aug. 16-18 for the association’s 45th annual show, among them Mark Kline’s Allis-Chalmer’s.
Kline, owner of Kram Truck & Tractor Restoration, set out to restore his grandfather’s 1964 Allis-Chalmer’s turbo diesel tractor three years ago, which hadn’t run since 1972. After a lot of hard work, and more than $10,000 in costs, the tractor made its way to the showgrounds.
“I now understand the attachment people can have with a tractor, I understand how a tractor can really mean something to you, Kline said. “There’s definitely emotions involved...When I first heard that tractor start, I was like ‘Wow.’ I remember sitting on it as a kid pretending I was farming. To drive it now is pretty special. I think my grandfather would be proud.”
Pictured, in front, from left, are Heather Kline (Mark’s wife), Mark Kline and Al Kline (Mark’s Father). Seated, in back, is Mark’s son J.R. Kline.
