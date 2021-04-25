Stevie Jo Gregoricka and Thomas Michael Ganning were married April 10, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in owosso by the Rev. Michael O’Brien.
Gregoricka, the daughter of Terry and Georgia Gregoricka, of Owosso Township, is a graduate of Williamston High School and Purdue University. She has a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and works as an engineer for UPS in Atlanta, Georgia.
Ganning is the son of John and Carol Ganning, of Wall, New Jersey, and is a graduate of Wall High School and Purdue. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and works with BNP Paribas as a banking analyst.
The bride’s maid of honor was Georgia Gregoricka, of Owosso, and the groom’s best man was Patrick Ganning, of Wall.
Bridesmaids included Jessica Diamond, Amy Kociolek, Priyanka Parchuri, Katherine Ferguson, Patricia Ganning and Elizabeth Gregoricka. Groomsmen were Tyler Dingley, Weston Voight, Mitchell Voight, William Moffat, Larry Gregoricka and Terry Gregoricka.
Flower girls were Edie, Jacinta and Lucy. The ring bearer was Owen Shipman.
Ushers were Corbin and Cy Gregoricka.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Russell Beaudoin. The reception took place at he historic Z-Hall with music/entertainment by Mike Staff Productions.
The couple planned a wedding trip to Hawaii before taking residence in Marietta, Georgia.
