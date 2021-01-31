OWOSSO — Capital Area Community Service this week said it has received grant funding through the CARES Act to provide low-income residents with internet hot spots or tablets.
According to CACS, the four-county area of Shiawassee, Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties, will share $303,344 to fund the program. CACS did not have to provide any matching funds.
In Shiawassee County, Center Coordinator Rebecca Zemla said, the program will provide 55 tablets and 10 hot spots. The equipment will be given to recipents permanently, although pre-paid broadband service through Verizon will end Dec. 31.
To qualify, there are several requirements.
People must meet the following income limits: one person, $2,147 per month; two people, $2,903 per month; three people, $3,660 per month. Each additional family member increases the threshold $757.
Recipients also must be able to show they suffered a financial loss because of COVID-19, an increase in living expenses, and that they do not have access to technology allowing them to work, attend school or conduct health or other business.
Those who qualify will be provided pickup dates and times to obtain the equipment.
Zemla said CACS is not working with other groups, but will accept referrals from partner agencies.
For more information, call CACS at (989) 723-3115 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
