STORM LAKE, Iowa — Buena Vista University has announced students who earned their degrees in spring 2020.
The following local students earned degrees:
Abigail Tillman of Durand graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in pre-art therapy.
Brittany Tillman of Durand graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in biology.
BVU’s 129th commencement celebration originally scheduled for May 23 has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Graduates will be honored at BVU’s virtual commencement ceremony June 20, as well as in-person on Oct. 11, the Sunday of the 2020 homecoming.
