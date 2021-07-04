UNIVERSITY CENTER — There were more than 600 students from Saginaw Valley State University named to the winter 2021 semester president’s list.

To be eligible for the list, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 GPA. Local students include:

Jordyn Bishop, of Chesaning

Katie Bitterman, of Chesaning

David Borso, of Byron

Abigail Box, of Owosso

Alexandra Cherny, of Durand

Katelyn Ferry, of Chesaning

Emily Jancarik, of Corunna

Janae Jancarik, of Corunna

Madisyn Jonas, of Laingsburg

Brianna Kline, of New Lothrop

Janelle Kline, of Chesaning

Alexa Mort, of Henderson

Edward Murphy, of Chesaning

Katie Nixon, of Owosso

Kelly Pabst, of Corunna

Emma Rosencrans, of Chesaning

Natalie Skaryd, of Chesaning

Kailee Smith, of Lennon

Rebekah Steinacker, of Owosso

Dylan Vincke, of Chesaning

Olivia Zamora, of Morrice

