UNIVERSITY CENTER — There were more than 600 students from Saginaw Valley State University named to the winter 2021 semester president’s list.
To be eligible for the list, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 GPA. Local students include:
Jordyn Bishop, of Chesaning
Katie Bitterman, of Chesaning
David Borso, of Byron
Abigail Box, of Owosso
Alexandra Cherny, of Durand
Katelyn Ferry, of Chesaning
Emily Jancarik, of Corunna
Janae Jancarik, of Corunna
Madisyn Jonas, of Laingsburg
Brianna Kline, of New Lothrop
Janelle Kline, of Chesaning
Alexa Mort, of Henderson
Edward Murphy, of Chesaning
Katie Nixon, of Owosso
Kelly Pabst, of Corunna
Emma Rosencrans, of Chesaning
Natalie Skaryd, of Chesaning
Kailee Smith, of Lennon
Rebekah Steinacker, of Owosso
Dylan Vincke, of Chesaning
Olivia Zamora, of Morrice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.