OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Nov. 22.
The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122. Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60. Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Lunch Menus
Owosso Center
Monday — Chicken pot pie with stewed vegetables, green beans, fruit, biscuit
Tuesday — Beef pot roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, jello with fruit
Wednesday — Bean soup, half ham sandwich, carrots, fruit, crackers
Thursday — Chicken tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans, tortilla chips, fruit
Friday — Beef pepper steak over rice, carrot coins, fruit, egg roll
Durand and Morrice Centers
Monday — Mostaccioli with beef, peas and carrots, fruit, garlic bread
Tuesday — Breakfast bake with meat, cheese, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and hashbrowns, strawberries and biscuit, orange juice
Wednesday — Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, wheat roll, fruit cobbler
Thursday — Beef tacos with lettuce, tomato and cheese, refried beans, Spanish rice, fruit crispito
Friday — Cheesy potato soup with ham, half ham sandwich with lettuce and tomato, crackers, fruit
