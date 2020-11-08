OWOSSO — The Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary is offering personalized handwritten letters from Santa mailed to children for $5 each.
Complete the form at memorialhealthcare.org/foundation/special-events/. Send the form and payment to the Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary, 826 W. King St., Owosso, MI 48867.
Requests must be postmarked by Dec. 5. For information, call (989) 729-4675.
