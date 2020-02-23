BAY CITY — Ms. Grace M. Sayles, granddaughter of Shirley Sayles, owner at Hawskfield Farm in Perry, was recently crowned as the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Queen. Grace is a University of Michigan nursing student, active in Shiawassee County 4H, and is employed at the Hyatt Ewald Funeral Home and the Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.
She and her court invite everyone to join them, Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. for the 66th Annual St. Patricks Day Parade, beginning at 2 p.m. at Center Avenue in Bay City. The public is invited to celebrate Irish heritage.
