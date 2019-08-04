GRADUATE: Grace Rice

EAST LANSING — Grace Rice, of Owosso, graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in human resource management in May 2019.
Rice will be a human resource generalist at Tenneco in Litchfield.
She is the daughter of Michael and Mary Rice and is a 2015 Owosso High School graduate.
