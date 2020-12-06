Corunna junior chosen for All-State Band

CORUNNA — Corunna High School junior Kalon Boilore recently was selected for All-State Band.
The band is an auditioned-based ensemble for the state of Michigan. More than 1,500 applications were submitted and Boilore was one of 24 clarinet players selected.
Due to COVID-19, the band will not be able to perform this year at the Michigan Music Conference.
Boilore is the first Corunna band student to earn the honor under the guidance of director Craig Luft.
Boilore is the son of Dave and Missy Boilore. At CHS, Boilore is studying economics, biological foundation for physiology (college course), Holocaust literature, trigonometry/precalculus, marching and jazz band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.