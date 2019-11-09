CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office announced this week there will be changed to the inmate phone system, starting Monday.
According to a press release, Combined Public Communcation, family and friends may set up prepaid accounts from outside the Shiawassee County Jail by calling customer service at (877) 998-5678 or by visiting inmatesales.com.
People who have funds remaining on the current system should call Securus directly.
New charges for inamte calls will be 21 cents per minute for local and all long distance.
