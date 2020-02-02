MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University recently announced the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
The following students qualified with a GPA of 4.00.
Ovid: Breanna Ladiski
The following students had a GPA of 3.50-3.99.
Corunna: Andrew Beckley
Durand: Brenda Ardelean
Morrice: Brittin Bailey
Owosso: Hannah Skodinski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.