EAST LANSING — The Michigan Education Association this week announced the recipients of the 2021 MEA scholarships, honoring public school students from across the state who will be attending a Michigan public university next fall.
Among the 444 applications submitted for scholarship awards this year, the MEA Scholarship Fund Trustees chose 22 new award recipients who will each receive $1,450. In addition, 26 repeat winners who are already enrolled in college will receive $725 each.
Since 1997, the MEA Scholarship Fund has awarded 700 scholarships totaling $759,840 to graduates of Michigan public high schools.
To be eligible for the MEA Scholarship, applicants must be a dependent of an MEA member or MEA-retired member in good standing. The general criteria for awarding the scholarships include academic achievement, extra-curricular activities as well as school and community service.
This year’s winners include:
Elizabeth Tolrud from Owosso High School (Owosso Public Schools)
