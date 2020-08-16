Ruthie Dignan, a student at Owosso High School in Owosso, has been selected for the Student Enhancement in Earth and Space Science (SEES) summer internship hosted by The University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research.
The program, sponsored by NASA’s Texas Space Grant Consortium, selects students to conduct research using NASA data. Dignan is conducting investigations as part of COVID-19 sustainability team.
“This internship was a great opportunity for me to network with students across the nation, and even in other countries, who have similar interests as I do. I’ve been interested in space science for years now,” Dignan said.
Dignan worked with NASA subject matter expert, Debbie Reynolds of The University of Texas at Austin and NASA Texas Space Grant.
The NASA SEES high school interns work with scientists and engineers to conduct research using NASA data and analysis tools. Teams are organized around an aerospace or space science theme drawn from NASA’s diverse engineering and scientific research programs.
SEES sponsored several team challenges this summer, including designing Mars habitats, exploring lunar environments, tracing COVID-19 using NASA technologies, and examining the relationship of observed mosquito habitats to land cover and environmental data obtained from satellites.
In the Sustainable Future/Sustainable World internship, students were tasked with solving problems and/or creating solutions for challenges facing society and Earth as a result of the impact of COVID-19.
Working in small teams, students researched their topic, and with the help of data from NASA and other resources, they created solutions for real-world problems ranging from websites, to mobile apps, to tracking software. Student teams presented their results and solutions focused on sustainable cities, transportation and mobility, vaccine distribution, new technologies, access to clean water and air, or food insecurities/sustainability.
