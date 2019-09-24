REUNION: OHS alumni donate to scholarship

OWOSSO — The Owosso High School Class of 1969 celebrated its 50th class reunion Aug. 24 at D’Mar Banquet and Conference Center.
Ninety-Four classmates attended the event, with some traveling from as far away as California.
A 50/50 raffle took place — and additional donations were accepted — with $510 in proceeds going toward the Brad Van Pelt Memorial Scholarship Fund. Van Pelt was a member of the 1969 graduating class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.