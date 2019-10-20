OWOSSO — Following is a list of programs and activities for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Oct. 20 provided by the Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St.
The number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso Center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The number is (989) 288-4122. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Morrice Senior Center is at 101 W. Mason St. The number is (517) 625-4270. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. Lunch is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make lunch reservations with the center by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3 for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Public transportation within Shiawassee County is free for all seniors 60 years and older Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule a ride, call SATA at (989) 729-2687.
For more information about the home-delivered meals program; minor home modifications, or personal care services, contact the Owosso center.
Items to Note
All Centers: Trip tickets go on sale for Holiday Nite Lites at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday
Durand Center: Diabetic support group at 1 p.m. on Friday
Morrice Center: Free hearing checks at 10 a.m. on Friday
Calendar of Events
Owosso Center
Monday – Exercise class at 10 a.m.; Euchre at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Art class at 10 a.m.; Bridge at 1 p.m.
Wednesday – Exercise class at 10 a.m.; Creative coloring; Trip tickets go on sale for Holiday Nite Lites at 2 p.m.
Thursday – Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Silver sneakers stability class at 1 p.m.
Friday – Exercise Class at 10 a.m.; Bingo at 12:30 p.m.
Durand Center
Monday – Art class at 10 a.m.; Bingo at 12:40 p.m.
Tuesday – Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; You bring your needle craft day at 12:30 p.m.; Low impact exercise class at 1 p.m.
Wednesday – Euchre at 1 p.m.; Trip Tickets go on sale for Holiday Nite Lites at 2 p.m.
Thursday – Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Bingo at 12:40 p.m.
Friday – Low impact exercise class at 10:30 a.m.; Adult coloring at 12:30 p.m.; Diabetic support group at 1 p.m.
Morrice Center
Monday – Noon lunch & bingo; Blood pressure checks at 12:45 p.m.; Euchre at 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday – Exercise Class at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday – Wii bowling at 11 a.m.; Noon lunch; Trip tickets go on sale for Holiday Nite Lites at 2 p.m.
Thursday – Exercise class at 9:30 a.m.; Euchre at 1:30 p.m.
Friday – Free hearing checks from 10 a.m.to noon; Noon lunch
Lunch Menus
Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday – Goulash w/beef, Cali blend veggies, fruit, bread & butter
Tuesday – Pulled pork sandwich, mac & cheese, veggies, orange fluff
Wednesday – Breakfast bake w/ham & cheese, tater tots, fruit, biscuit
Thursday – Baked pork chops, mashed potatoes w/gravy, stuffing, cauliflower, applesauce
Friday – Open face turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes w/gravy, butter beans, fruit
Durand & Morrice Centers
Monday – Breaded baked fish, coleslaw, cheesy potatoes, fruit, wheat roll
Tuesday – Reuben bake w/corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & rye bread, baked beans, fruit
Wednesday – Hot turkey sandwich w/gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, jello w/fruit, bread
Thursday – Meatloaf, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, fruit
Friday – Chicken Alfredo over fettuccini, broccoli, fruit, breadstick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.