GRADUATE: Capella University

Richard O. Watkins Jr. recently earned his doctorate in social work from Capella University in Minneapolis.
Watkins is a 1976 graduate of Owosso High School. The former Marine received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan-Flint and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.
Watkins, assisted by his wife Renee, is the founder and executive director of the New Light Child and Family Institute, a social work agency in Millington. The organization specializes in drug and substance abuse treatment, foster care supervision and adoption certification.
Watkins’ family also includes children Tina Sentell, Rick Watkins III and Khristal Hutchinson; and eight grandchildren.
Watkins is the son of Wilma and the late Dick Watkins.
