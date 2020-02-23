CORUNNA — The following marriage licenses were granted from Dec. 1-31, 2019, at the Shiawassee County Clerk’s office.
Anthony David Karhoff and Tye Thomas Petesen
Scott James Mackenzie and Renee Denise Japenga
Vincent Gale Lott and Amy Nicole Brink
Gary Lee Drexler and Michelle Lynn Shiffman
Carter Wyatt Heminger and Courtenay Quinn Tafel
Corey James Nichols and Krystine Elizabeth Barrett
Rebecca Ruth Hull and Jasmine Sue Depew
Wally Lee Beeman and Christine Kay Cross
Steven Allen Graves and Brandi Dalyn Miller
Dorinda Faye Clark and Troy Denton Barnhill
Hunter Ronald-Kenneth and Sierra Elizabeth Riley
Stever Matthew Earl Sparr and Jada Nicole Sandifer
Kody Wilson Ordway and Rebekah Aurica March
Joseph Ryan Hamilton and Linay Michelle Torok
Tara Leigh O’Neil and Stephanie Nichole Platzer
Donald Otis Rosser and Dawn Kae Rouse
Emma Rose Davis and Domanick Robert Cross
Jeanine Marie Campbell and Brett Thomas Bowlin
Megan Jo Rye and Cory Mackenzie Wagner
Kenneth William Johnson Jr. and Shawntel Marie Swan
Daniel Jacob Dunn and Danielle Marie Smythers
Kathryn Michael Johnson and Justin Wayne Rose
Addison Lyn Howard and Phillip John-Robert Quinn
