 
 
 

CORUNNA — The following marriage licenses were granted from Dec. 1-31, 2019, at the Shiawassee County Clerk’s office.

Anthony David Karhoff and Tye Thomas Petesen

Scott James Mackenzie and Renee Denise Japenga

Vincent Gale Lott and Amy Nicole Brink

Gary Lee Drexler and Michelle Lynn Shiffman

Carter Wyatt Heminger and Courtenay Quinn Tafel

Corey James Nichols and Krystine Elizabeth Barrett

Rebecca Ruth Hull and Jasmine Sue Depew

Wally Lee Beeman and Christine Kay Cross

Steven Allen Graves and Brandi Dalyn Miller

Dorinda Faye Clark and Troy Denton Barnhill

Hunter Ronald-Kenneth and Sierra Elizabeth Riley

Stever Matthew Earl Sparr and Jada Nicole Sandifer

Kody Wilson Ordway and Rebekah Aurica March

Joseph Ryan Hamilton and Linay Michelle Torok

Tara Leigh O’Neil and Stephanie Nichole Platzer

Donald Otis Rosser and Dawn Kae Rouse

Emma Rose Davis and Domanick Robert Cross

Jeanine Marie Campbell and Brett Thomas Bowlin

Megan Jo Rye and Cory Mackenzie Wagner

Kenneth William Johnson Jr. and Shawntel Marie Swan

Daniel Jacob Dunn and Danielle Marie Smythers

Kathryn Michael Johnson and Justin Wayne Rose

Addison Lyn Howard and Phillip John-Robert Quinn

 

