25th Anniversary
The Shiawassee Youth Advisory Council is celebrating 25 years. Known as YAC, the middle and high school-age group of students dedicate their time to volunteering, philanthropy and grantmaking in Shiawassee County. The YAC was established within the Shiawassee Community Foundation in 1995 and in 1997, an endowed fund from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation was gifted to encourage youth philanthropy under the Shiawassee Community Foundation. Since 2005, Shiawassee YAC has granted more than $400,000 to schools, organizations and nonprofits. To honor the 25th anniversary, the YAC planned 25 Random Acts of Kindness to complete, including volunteering at various events, sending cards with positive messages to nursing homes, health care workers, and teachers, and putting together essentials kits to individuals experiencing homelessness. So far, the YAC has volunteered nearly 250 hours. Groups hosting events that need youth volunteers or if you would like to make a donation to the YAC, call Lora Phelps at the Shiawassee Community Foundation at (989) 725-1093 or lora@shiacf.org, or stop by the office at 217 N. Washington St., Ste. 104.

