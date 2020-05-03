ALMA — An annual Alma College event, Kapp Honors Day, recognizes the original research and creative work of student presenters across all academic majors.
The 24th annual event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic which prevented students, faculty and staff from gathering in person for presentations and poster sessions. However, the college celebrates and acknowledges the achievements of the nearly 100 students slated to participate through the Honors Day abstract book.
Junior Joseph Vondrasek, of Owosso, presentation was titled “Validity and Reliability of the VO2 Master Pro Portable Metabolic Analyzer for Assessing Oxygen Consumption and Ventilation.” He is a graduate of Owosso High School.
