Starting this month, the Shiawassee Arts Center is be offering beginning and returning watercolor classes with instruction from painter Lisabeth Curnow. The beginning watercolor course will take place on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with the first session scheduled for Oct. 27 and the final one taking place Dec. 8.
The course begins with an introduction into essential watercolor supplies and tools, followed by weekly demos and exercises to help students learn basic techniques and skills.
By the end of the course participants will have a good understanding of what is needed to complete a painting.
The returning watercolor course will also meet on Thursdays, running from 1 to 3:30 p.m. with the same starting and ending dates.
This class gives artists who already have a basic understanding of the medium the opportunity to take their paintings “to the next level.”
The focus in this six-week session on improving brush control and color mixing — including skin tones and fabric (with all its folds and edges) — and the subtle things which can be done to improve composition.
Both classes costs $115 for SAC msembers and $125 for guests.
An individual SAC membership is $40 annually. A seniors receive a discounted rate of $35. The Arts Center is located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive, Owosso. The classroom is handicap accessible. Pre-registration and payment are required. Call the Arts Center at (989) 723-8354 to register or for further information.
