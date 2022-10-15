Starting this month, the Shiawassee Arts Center is be offering beginning and returning watercolor classes with instruction from painter Lisabeth Curnow. The beginning watercolor course will take place on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with the first session scheduled for Oct. 27 and the final one taking place Dec. 8.

The course begins with an introduction into essential watercolor supplies and tools, followed by weekly demos and exercises to help students learn basic techniques and skills.

