LANSING – The Michigan Career and Technical Institute (MCTI) – a school that promotes the integration of adults with disabilities into the workplace and society by providing vocational training – hosted a graduation ceremony for 172 students from across the state July 19.
Local honorees include:
Jordan Purvis – Ground Maintenance and Landscaping.
Aiden O’Donnell – Grounds Maintenance and Landscaping.
Dawson Apsey – Culinary Arts.
