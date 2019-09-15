GRADUATION: Michigan State University

Morgan Richmond, of Owosso, received her bachelor’s degree in animal science from Michigan State University in May.
She is the daughter of Chris and Karen Richmond of Owosso. Richmond is a 2015 graduate of Owosso High School.
She plans to take a job as an animal welfare officer for egg innovations in Warsaw, Indiana.
