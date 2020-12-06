Mr. and Mrs. Thomas (Sue) Bulson

Sue (Lowe) and Thomas J. Bulson, of Owosso, are celebrating their 70th anniversary.
Sue worked for many years doing oil portraits and then retouching for Graphic Arts Studio of Owosso. Thomas was a tool and die tradesman with General Motors in Grand Blanc.
The couple’s children include Linda and Ken Serr of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Thomas Bulson Jr. of Burton, Jay and Laurie Bulson of Seattle, Washington, and Vick and Gary Fredline of Lowell.
The couple have 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
There will be no celebration; Sue is currently at Pleasant View.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.