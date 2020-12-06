CORUNNA — The following marriage licenses were filed with the Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office in November:
Mandy Michelle Barclay and Jessica Kathryn Ahrens
Sydni Anne Hawn and Alexander James Day
Nathanael David Rambo and Kaitlynn Rebekah-Mae Rees
Philip Douglas Anderson and Dana Ann Owen
Victoria Nichole Luna and Joshua McMichael Fagan
Andrew Michael Skutt and Cassandra Lois Bennett
Jake Alton Mikan and Bobbi Renee Chapman
Tyler Owen March and Kelly Nicole Bullard
Karrie Ann Knapp and Kenneth James Clontz
Mark William Cogo and Heather Renee Kitchen
Tracey Lynne Sims and Michael Jerome Kidder
Joel Edward Demoran and Adrian Marie Boone
Kristi Kay White and Jason Frederick Hinkle
Kassie Renae Rodriguez and Jasmine Leflore-Perkins Kinsey
Erik Von Wehring and Amanda Ann Lindsay
Brent Preston Singer and Kimberly Marie Bowen
Annalia Sue Krish and Noelle Marie Dolehanty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.