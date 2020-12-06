CORUNNA — The following marriage licenses were filed with the Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office in November:

Mandy Michelle Barclay and Jessica Kathryn Ahrens

Sydni Anne Hawn and Alexander James Day

Nathanael David Rambo and Kaitlynn Rebekah-Mae Rees

Philip Douglas Anderson and Dana Ann Owen

Victoria Nichole Luna and Joshua McMichael Fagan

Andrew Michael Skutt and Cassandra Lois Bennett

Jake Alton Mikan and Bobbi Renee Chapman

Tyler Owen March and Kelly Nicole Bullard

Karrie Ann Knapp and Kenneth James Clontz

Mark William Cogo and Heather Renee Kitchen

Tracey Lynne Sims and Michael Jerome Kidder

Joel Edward Demoran and Adrian Marie Boone

Kristi Kay White and Jason Frederick Hinkle

Kassie Renae Rodriguez and Jasmine Leflore-Perkins Kinsey

Erik Von Wehring and Amanda Ann Lindsay

Brent Preston Singer and Kimberly Marie Bowen

Annalia Sue Krish and Noelle Marie Dolehanty

