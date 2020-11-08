OWOSSO — Pathways adult education is offering a free workshop on how to practice for the GED from 10 to 11 a.m. each Tuesday in November.
For more information, contact Karen Wagner at Karen.wagner@baker.edu or (989) 729-3620.
Baker College has COVID-19 safety procedures in place. People must wear a mask in all Baker buildings and their temperature will be checked and a colored band will be placed on their wrist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.