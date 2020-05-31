Ross Jackson Kelly recently earned his bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering with a concentration in engineering mechanics from Michigan State University.
Kelly was a four-year member of the Spartan marching band drumline and the MSU Honors College.
He is the son of Jack and Julie Kelly of Laingsburg and a 2016 graduate of Perry High School.
