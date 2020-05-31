Tony Perry, a teacher at Salem Lutheran School in Owosso, has been awarded a fellowship by the James Madison Memorial fellowship Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia.
Perry is among 49 people to receive fellowships in 2020. The fellowships are intended to support the study of American history by college graduates who intend to become history teachers in secondary schools, as well as experienced secondary teachers in history, civics and government.
The fellowship is worth up to $24,000 toward the completion of a master’s degree.
