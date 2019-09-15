The annual Gordon P. Forsythe family reunion took place Sept. 8, 2019, at the Corunna home of John and Cindy Forsythe.
A potluck dinner was shared by 31 family members.
During the business meeting new officers were appointed as follows: President Jim Forsythe, Vice President Mary Jo Forsythe, Secretary Judy Freeman and Treasurer Mary Lupu.
The oldest member present was 86-year old-Phyllis Forsythe. The youngest was 6-month-old Peyton Hoard. The members who traveled furthest were the Hoard family from Bath.
