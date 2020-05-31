LAINGSBURG — Five $500 scholarships have been awarded from the BIG A (Jason E. Andersen) Memorial Scholarship Fund to two high school seniors at Laingsburg High School, and three seniors at Alpena High School.
Graduates of Laingsburg High School awarded $500 scholarships are Elena Kozachik (pictured right) and Connor Thomas (left).
The three Alpena seniors are Garrett Beaulieu, Nikita Cordes and Sam Romero.
Awards are offered to graduating seniors in good standing.
