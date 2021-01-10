OWOSSO — Following are the menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Jan. 11, 2021, provided by the Shiawassee Council on Aging, headquartered at 300 N. Washington St. in Owosso. The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging is 989-723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Shiawassee Council on Aging has three senior centers offering curbside lunch to-go for individuals 60 years or older. Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Rd in Durand. The phone number is 288-4122. Durand hours are Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Morrice Senior Center is at 101 W. Mason St. in Morrice. The phone number is (517) 625-4270. Morrice hours are Monday, Wednesday, & Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 9 to 11 a.m. Owosso Senior Center is at 300 N. Washington St. in Owosso. The number is 723-8875. Owosso hours are Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday thru Friday at the Owosso and Durand Senior Centers. It is only served Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the Morrice Senior Center. Please make your lunch reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before. Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3 for those 60 and older.
Lunch Menus
Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday – Baked cod, French fries, peas & carrots, cottage cheese, fruit, roll
Tuesday – Pizza casserole w/pepperoni, ham, onion & green pepper, tossed salad, fruit, breadstick
Wednesday – Broccoli stuffed chicken, diced redskin potatoes, prince Charles veggies, applesauce, roll
Thursday – Sausage gravy over biscuit, sausage links, tater tots, fruit, juice, biscuit
Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, Normandy veggies, roll
Durand & Morrice Centers
Monday – Goulash, onion toasted green beans, fruit, garlic bread
Tuesday – Chicken, broccoli & rice casserole, baby carrots, yogurt w/fruit, roll
Wednesday – Meatloaf, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, roll, fruit
Thursday – Bean soup w/ham, onion, carrot & celery, shaved ham sub w/cheese, lettuce & tomato, fruit
Friday – Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, brussel sprouts, fruit, roll
