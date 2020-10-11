PERRY — Members of the Benjamin family gathered recently to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the family’s farm in Perry.
Four generations were represented at the festivities, which included a “tractor parade” from the farm to the home of Michael and Denise Benjamin, where everyone enjoyed a cookout and yard games.
The Benjamin family originally planned to participate in the Mackinaw Bridge Tractor Crossing with several family members driving tractors provided by the farm and from Claude’s vintage tractor collection, but the event was canceled amid the coronavirus.
Claude and Penny Benjamin purchased the 80-acre farm in Perry in 1970. In a few short years, it became a very productive dairy farm where they raised four children.
Later on, 355 additional acres of land were purchased to support the ever-growing dairy herd.
In 2005, the dairy cows were sold and the operation turned to cash crop farming as its future. In 2017, Claude and Penny passed the torch and sold the original 80-acre farm to their grandson, Clinton Benjamin. He and fiancée, Courtney, are excited to write another chapter of the Benjamin Farms story and will be married there this month.
