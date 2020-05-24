OWOSSO — The following births were reported recently at Memorial Healthcare:
May 8
A boy to Christa Cole and Jerome Wilson Jr. of Fenton.
A girl to Rebecca Sjoberg and John Reece of Oakley.
May 10
A boy to Heather (Fryske) and Matthew Cherrette of Owosso.
May 12
A girl to Alexis and Samuel Wells of Corunna.
May 13
A boy to Rebekah (Struck) and Louis Faivor of St. Johns.
May 17
A boy to Cynthia Darheim of Owosso.
