ELSIE CLASS REUNION

Courtesy PhotoElsie reunion Attendees of the Elsie Class of 1959 are seen here during their reunion. In front, from left to right, are Nancy Martin, Colby Martin, Sue Detloff, Sue Bakita, and Gary Hawes. In middle, from left to right, are Lora Fursteneau, Agnes Smith, Linda Hozak, Elaine Kuchar, Mary Porubsky, Bonnie Grenlund, Phyllis Ginther, Carolyn Thornton, and Janet Cook. In back, from left to right, are John Kusnier, Joe Housak, Tom Bouck, Richard Bakita, Dick Conklin, and Robb Maynard.

The Elsie High School Class of 1959 recently hosted a reunion in St.Johns. Eighteen members gathered to reminisce the good times they had in high school.

