The Corunna Athletic Club is proud to announce that Corunna High School Class of 2020 seniors Hannah Hollister ($2,000), Evan Roka ($2,000), Allyson Vowell ($1,000), Peyton Norton ($1,000), Dillion Baumchen ($1,000) and Ricki Cantu ($1,000) have been awarded scholarships this year.
Hannah is one of the most accomplished athletes in Corunna High School history, earning varsity letters in basketball, volleyball and softball along with track & field. In volleyball, Hannah helped Corunna win back to back MHSAA Regional Championships. In basketball, Hannah was Corunna’s defensive stopper, helping the team win three straight district championships along with a G.A.C. conference title for the 2018-19 season. In softball, Hannah was one of the best defensive centerfielders in the state and she could hit just as well, shattering Corunna’s school record by batting .689 as a junior. Hannah was so fast that every time she reached base, it was like a triple because she’d immediately steal second and third. As good as she was in those three sports, track & field is what she may be best remembered for during her time at Corunna. Hannah led the Cavaliers to the 2019 MHSAA Division 2 State Championship by winning the 4x100 meter relay (with Lexi Mort, Lily Bower and Elizabeth Norris), the 300 meter hurdles and the 200-meter dash. Hannah will be continuing her education at Grand Valley State University, pursuing a degree in physical therapy.
Evan Roka continued the Cavalier tradition of producing outstanding long-distance runners. In cross country, Evan was a two-time state finalist and a member of the Lansing State Journal’s Dream Team. His personal record time of 16:22 is one of the best in Corunna history. He was equally good on the track for Corunna, earning all-region honors for three years (It surely would have been all four years had he not lost his senior year to the covid pandemic). He teamed with Mason Warner, Carter Lovejoy and Ben Jacobs to win the 4x800 MHSAA Division 2 State Championship in 2019. The four of them also ran together at the New Balance National Qualifier. Evan will be continuing his education at the University of Michigan, pursuing a degree in communications.
Allyson Vowell was a standout for Corunna’s swim & dive team along with the Cavaliers softball team. In swimming, as a freshman, Ally quickly became one of Corunna’s best distance swimmers and then their top swimmer in the butterfly. By her junior year, she had established herself as not only Corunna’s top swimmer in the 50 free and 100 free, but one of the best in the conference/area. Ally was Corunna’s MVP during her junior and senior seasons and also served as the Cavaliers co-captain with Marissa Jackson. On the softball diamond, Ally provided Corunna with a good glove at the catcher position and a strong bat in the heart of the lineup. As a junior, she batted over .300 and hit with power to all fields. After Corunna’s season ended, Ally continued to play softball for the 18-U Foutch Fastpitch team, helping them reign as 2019 USSSA Great Lakes Champions. She had been working hard in the offseason, training with former MLB player Jeff Hamilton and was poised for a great senior year of softball until the covid pandemic hit. Ally will be continuing her education at Saginaw Valley State University in the pre-med program, pursuing a career as a nurse practitioner.
Peyton Norton was a varsity letter winner in football, basketball and baseball at Corunna. Peyton played quarterback for Corunna and ended his career with nearly 1,800 yards passing and 17 touchdown passes. He had a knack for getting the tough yards on the ground too for the Cavaliers, rushing for 350 yards and finding the end zone nine times. On the baseball field, Peyton was a rare four-year varsity starter for the Cavaliers, giving them a solid stick in the middle of the lineup from day one. As a freshman, he pitched a no-hitter and was a key member of Corunna’s MHSAA Division 2 Regional championship team. As a junior, Peyton earned all-district and all-conference recognition. Peyton had been working hard in the offseason to prepare for his senior year of baseball and were it not for the covid pandemic preventing him from playing, would have likely been one of the few players in Cavalier history to have over 100 career hits. Peyton will be continuing his education at Ferris State University, pursuing a degree in Architecture and Design.
Dillion Baumchen was a varsity letter winner in track & field along with cross country at Corunna. He ran a personal record of 18:02at the 2019 Shiawassee County Meet to help the Cavaliers reign as champions. Dillion will be continuing his education at Calvin University and will be a member of their track & field and cross-country teams.
Ricki Cantu was a multi-sport athlete throughout her time at Corunna. She played volleyball for two years, basketball all four years and softball all four years. She was a member of Corunna’s 2018-19 basketball team that went 20-3 and won regional and conference championships. In softball, Ricki played second base and was a co-captain for the team. In addition, Ricki was instrumental in helping Corunna field a girls golf team last fall. She will be continuing her education at Ferris State University while pursuing a criminal justice degree.
