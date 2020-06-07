ALMA — Seven Alma College students — two juniors and five seniors — plus one alumna, have been selected for membership in Phi Beta Kappa, a scholastic honorary society.
The newest members were inducted during a virtual ceremony May 21, just prior to Alma’s virtual commencement event. Both ceremonies were first-time-ever virtual events in the college’s history.
Founded in 1776 at the College of William and Mary, Phi Beta Kappa recognizes excellence in liberal education, stressing intellectual discipline and achievement.
Members are selected on the basis of their outstanding academic achievement in the traditional arts, sciences and humanities. Eligibility requires at least a 3.75 GPA for a junior and a 3.50 GPA for a senior. Among other requirements are proficiency in college mathematics and a foreign language.
Among the students inducted was junior Taeler Ponsart of Bancroft, a graduate of Fowlerville High School majoring in psychology, biology and French.
