GREENVILLE, SC — Mikayla Steele, of Corunna, was named to the 2019 Collegiate Choir at Bob Jones University.
Steele is a Junior majoring in Music.
The Collegiate Choir is the second tier in BJU’s graded choir program, and primarily consists of sophomore singers. At the end of their freshman year, 40 to 45 singers are selected from the first tier University Singers choir to advance into the Collegiate Choir.
Students sing a solo and demonstrate pitch retention, vocal range, and sight-singing to qualify for the group.
“This energetic group has a family-like dynamic and evidences much choral potential,” said director Dr. Fred Coleman. “I am already impressed with the servant leadership qualities and the spiritual minded-ness evidenced by many. I’m excited to watch them progress over the course of the year.”
The Collegiate Choir presented their fall concert on Oct. 28. On April 28, 2020, they will perform their traditional spring concert.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading. BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health sciences, and business.
