OWOSSO — The following births were reported recently at Memorial Healthcare:
Nov. 22
A girl to Miranda (Bower) and Michael Nethaway of Elsie.
A girl to Shelby Walton and Cody Root of Owosso.
Nov. 24
A boy to Ashley (Ance) and Cody Lohrer of Flint.
A boy to Blaine Schultz and Owen Bashore.
