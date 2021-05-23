LANSING — The Michigan Retailers Association’s annual scholarship competition awarded 26 college students, including one from Laingsburg, with scholarships totaling $37,500 for the 2021-22 academic year.
The awards are funded by the Michigan Retailers Foundation and contributions from MRA members and other donors.
Of the 26 awards, three winners will receive $1,000 scholarships. The remaining 23 winners will receive $1,500 scholarships.
To be eligible, recipients must be an employee of a MRA member business or the dependent of an owner or employee of a member business.
Jacob Dafoe, a Laingsburg High School graduate, received the Willis W. and Mary Jane Marshall Memorial Legacy Scholarship. He was eligible through Size Reduction Specialists, East Lansing.
He is a Lansing Community College sophomore studying music performance and management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.