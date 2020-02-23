UNIVERSITY CENTER — More than 500 students earned academic degrees from Saginaw Valley State University at the end of the fall 2019 semester.
Katherine Austerberry, of Chesaning, was among the graduates.
Gavin Barnes, of Owosso, was among the graduates.
Jenna Brown, of Chesaning, was among the graduates.
Vita Conklin, of Chesaning, was among the graduates.
Breanna Embury, of Durand, was among the graduates.
Michelle Fulton, of Chesaning, was among the graduates.
Tracy Knepp, of Owosso, was among the graduates.
Emily Sadilek, of Chesaning, was among the graduates.
Jessica Urban, of New Lothrop, was among the graduates.
Justin Watkins, of Henderson, was among the graduates.
Saginaw Valley State University is a comprehensive university with more than 90 programs of study for its more than 8,000 students. Located on a suburban campus in Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region, SVSU is committed to a supportive and empowering environment for students.
SVSU emphasizes undergraduate teaching and learning, and community-based research. In 2015, SVSU received the Community Engagement classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, a distinction achieved by only 7 percent of U.S. colleges and universities. By their senior year, 84 percent of students have engaged with community employers and agencies in internships, field placements or some other component of their academic preparation.
SVSU is establishing itself as a leader in STEM education for the Great Lakes Bay Region.
