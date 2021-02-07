BIG RAPIDS — University officials have announced that 3,938 students received academic honors for the semester that ended in December 2020 at Ferris State University and Kendall College of Art and Design.
To be eligible for honors, the minimum requirements for full-time students each term are: 3.5 GPA and completion of 12 Ferris credit hours or more of graded course work at the 100 level or higher. The minimum requirements for part-time students each term are: 3.5 GPA with completion of at least 12 accumulated Ferris credit hours of graded course work at the 100 level or higher.
Local dean’s list recipients for the fall semester include:
Alex Barber, Bancroft
Alissa Ash, Byron
Harold Baaig Byron
Dawn Bartlett, Byron
Micah Poletti, New Lothrop
Marlee Rogers, New Lothrop
Lauren Lane, Chesaning
Nick Karlik, Chesaning
Emily Neuhaus, Chesaning
Evan Wendling, Chesaning
Adam Schaffer, Oakley
Cold Kondel, Corunna
Grace Fowler, Elsie
Shyler Stehlik, Elsie
Patience Nichols, Elsie
Konnor Near, Laingsburg
Ava Morrison, Laingsburg
Emily Beeman, Ovid
Brittany Moore, Ovid
Allison Patterson, Ovid
Michael Beno, Ovid
Macie Casaday, Ovid
Annie Opphile, Owosso
Benjamin Opphile, Owosso
Benjamin Price, Owosso
Hillary Foster, Owosso
Emma Ryan, Perry
Lindsay Crim, Perry
Danielle Cokonougher, Perry
