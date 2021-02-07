BIG RAPIDS — University officials have announced that 3,938 students received academic honors for the semester that ended in December 2020 at Ferris State University and Kendall College of Art and Design.

To be eligible for honors, the minimum requirements for full-time students each term are: 3.5 GPA and completion of 12 Ferris credit hours or more of graded course work at the 100 level or higher. The minimum requirements for part-time students each term are: 3.5 GPA with completion of at least 12 accumulated Ferris credit hours of graded course work at the 100 level or higher.

Local dean’s list recipients for the fall semester include:

Alex Barber, Bancroft

Alissa Ash, Byron

Harold Baaig Byron

Dawn Bartlett, Byron

Micah Poletti, New Lothrop

Marlee Rogers, New Lothrop

Lauren Lane, Chesaning

Nick Karlik, Chesaning

Emily Neuhaus, Chesaning

Evan Wendling, Chesaning

Adam Schaffer, Oakley

Cold Kondel, Corunna

Grace Fowler, Elsie

Shyler Stehlik, Elsie

Patience Nichols, Elsie

Konnor Near, Laingsburg

Ava Morrison, Laingsburg

Emily Beeman, Ovid

Brittany Moore, Ovid

Allison Patterson, Ovid

Michael Beno, Ovid

Macie Casaday, Ovid

Annie Opphile, Owosso

Benjamin Opphile, Owosso

Benjamin Price, Owosso

Hillary Foster, Owosso

Emma Ryan, Perry

Lindsay Crim, Perry

Danielle Cokonougher, Perry

