MARQUETTE — The following area students recently completed their studies at Northern Michigan University.
Cole Conklin of Corunna received a certificate for completing the schools welding program.
Sarah Plyler of Corunna received her bachelor’s degree in mathematics.
Ian Nemeth of Laingsburg received his bachelor’s degree in outdoor recreation leadership/management.
